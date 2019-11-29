International Development News
Development News Edition

India, Bhutan hold talks on development cooperation

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 22:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 22:56 IST
India, Bhutan hold talks on development cooperation

Execution of various developmental projects by India in Bhutan was reviewed by the two countries at a high-level meeting here on Friday. The annual development cooperation talks is an important bilateral mechanism to review the entire gamut of India's development partnership with Bhutan.

India has committed an assistance of Rs 4,500 crore for the implementation of development projects and Rs 400 crore for transitional trade support facility during Bhutan's 12th Five Year Plan (2018-2023). Officials said 51 large and intermediate projects and 359 small development projects are at various stages of implementation under the 12th five year plan of Bhutan.

The Indian delegation at Friday's talks was led by T S Tirumurti, Secretary (Economic Relations) in the Ministry of External Affairs. The Bhutanese side was led by Kinga Singye, Foreign Secretary of Bhutan.

With Bhutan's 12th five year plan entering its second year, the two sides reviewed and expressed satisfaction at the overall progress of the ongoing projects, the MEA said in a statement. "India deeply values its privileged partnership with Bhutan. Indian side committed to continue support to Bhutan in its development efforts," it said.

The two sides agreed to hold the next Development Cooperation Talks in 2020 in Thimphu on a mutually agreed date. "The annual India-Bhutan development cooperation talks were held in a friendly atmosphere in keeping with the close and friendly ties between the two countries," the MEA said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

Building a better battery with machine learning and artificial intelligence

UK police say a number of people injured in London Bridge incident

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lesbian couple attacked on London bus over sexual orientation, judge rules

The actions of a 17-year-old boy in an attack on two lesbians in London was motivated by hostility towards their sexuality, a judge ruled on Friday.These two women were being pestered, harassed and intimidated because of who they were, dist...

ANMs protest in front of Odisha assembly

Demanding employment, scores of Auxiliary Nursing Midwiferies ANMs on Friday staged a protest in front of Odisha Assembly here. Gitanjali, one of the protestors, told ANI As many as 17,000 ANMs have been unemployed since 2006. No recruitmen...

Shah discusses citizenship bill with northeast leaders, civil society members

Members of political parties and civil society organisations from northeastern states met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday to discuss the Citizenship Amendment Bill. The meetings will take place on two more days -- November 30 and De...

UPDATE 2-Motor racing-Bottas reprimanded but sets the pace in Abu Dhabi

Valtteri Bottas led Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton in a practice one-two at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Friday before being reprimanded for a collision with Haas driver Romain Grosjean. The Finn, who was also fastest in the opening sessi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019