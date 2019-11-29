Maharashtra: Body of 17-year-old boy shot by Naxals found
The body of a 17-year-old boy who was allegedly shot by the Naxals was found on Friday, officials said.
The body of a 17-year-old boy who was allegedly shot by the Naxals was found on Friday, officials said.
According to the police, the boy was kidnapped by Naxals on November 27.
Further investigation in this regard is underway. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Naxals
- Maharashtra