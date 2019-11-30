BJP MP accuses Missionaries of Charity of religious conversion in Jharkhand

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Friday alleged that units of Missionaries of Charity in Jharkhand were indulging in religious conversions and said that there should be a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into organisations getting foreign funding. Raising the issue during zero hour in Lok Sabha, Dubey said that the Missionaries of Charity and some other organizations were getting foreign funding under FCRA (Foreign Contribution Regulation Act).

Dubey, who is MP from Godda, said: "We all respect Mother Teresa but the units of Missionaries of Charity in Jharkhand were indulging in religious conversions." He said small children, whose parents are not known, are adopted and sent abroad. "A big racket is running abroad. This racket is not only being run by Missionaries of Charity but many other organisations. They show that they are working for health and education," he claimed.

Dubey said that Jharkhand faces many problems including migration. "Seventy per cent children suffer from malnutrition, 80 per cent women are anaemic," he added. "All the organizations registered under FCRA, specially Missionaries of Charity, there should be a CBI inquiry and action should be taken," he said (ANI).

