TDP leader sustains injuries in car accident in Visakhapatnam

Senior Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Acham Naidu sustained injuries after his car met with an accident on Nakkapalli National Highway in Visakhapatnam on Friday, police said.

Soon after the incident, the TDP leader was rushed to a hospital for medical aid.

Police are yet to confirm his present condition. (ANI)

