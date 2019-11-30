Delhi: 2-yr-old kidnapped girl child safely rescued, two held

Delhi Police rescued a two-year-old girl child from the clutches of kidnappers and arrested two persons in connection with the case. On November 23, police received a call regarding the kidnapping of the child by two motorcyclists in Palam Village at 1:30 pm.

During the investigation, 10 different teams were formed to verify the linking routes from the spot. Thousands of CCTV cameras installed in the area were thoroughly scanned. During scanning of footage, the police team succeeded in obtaining the registration number of the accused's vehicle. The ownership of the same vehicle was obtained and the same was found registered on the name of Umesh Pal in Panipat, Haryana.

As per the technical inputs, immediately a team was dispatched to Panipat to conduct a raid. On being interrogated, Pal revealed that his two-wheeler was stolen and he has lodged a complaint about the same. Later, as per the information, one of the accused person namely Nikhil Choudhary was identified and zeroed down from Palam Village. He disclosed the identity of his co-accused as one Virender Kumar Dutt, who was arrested from the area of Chander Vihar and the kidnapped girl child was also safely rescued from his residence. Dutt was the mastermind behind whole conspiracy. He met the second accused on an online platform and lured him with a cash amount of Rs 1 lakh. Around Rs 5,000 was given as an advance to another accused.

The motive behind the conspiracy was Nikhil's frustration with his own life, as he was not able to have a child even after 6 years of marriage. "To fulfil the child desire of his wife and mother, he hatched the conspiracy of kidnapping the child. He even made fake certificate of child adoption in the name of Geeta Ashram, Gurugram to mislead state machinery as well as his family," Police said.

Dutt disclosed that he purchased the stolen motorcycle from one of his known namely Gagan. The said motorcycle was also recovered from the spot at the time of the raid. (ANI)

