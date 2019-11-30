International Development News
Development News Edition

Delhi: 2-yr-old kidnapped girl child safely rescued, two held

Delhi Police rescued a two-year-old girl child from the clutches of kidnappers and arrested two persons in connection with the case.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 05:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 05:19 IST
Delhi: 2-yr-old kidnapped girl child safely rescued, two held
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Police rescued a two-year-old girl child from the clutches of kidnappers and arrested two persons in connection with the case. On November 23, police received a call regarding the kidnapping of the child by two motorcyclists in Palam Village at 1:30 pm.

During the investigation, 10 different teams were formed to verify the linking routes from the spot. Thousands of CCTV cameras installed in the area were thoroughly scanned. During scanning of footage, the police team succeeded in obtaining the registration number of the accused's vehicle. The ownership of the same vehicle was obtained and the same was found registered on the name of Umesh Pal in Panipat, Haryana.

As per the technical inputs, immediately a team was dispatched to Panipat to conduct a raid. On being interrogated, Pal revealed that his two-wheeler was stolen and he has lodged a complaint about the same. Later, as per the information, one of the accused person namely Nikhil Choudhary was identified and zeroed down from Palam Village. He disclosed the identity of his co-accused as one Virender Kumar Dutt, who was arrested from the area of Chander Vihar and the kidnapped girl child was also safely rescued from his residence. Dutt was the mastermind behind whole conspiracy. He met the second accused on an online platform and lured him with a cash amount of Rs 1 lakh. Around Rs 5,000 was given as an advance to another accused.

The motive behind the conspiracy was Nikhil's frustration with his own life, as he was not able to have a child even after 6 years of marriage. "To fulfil the child desire of his wife and mother, he hatched the conspiracy of kidnapping the child. He even made fake certificate of child adoption in the name of Geeta Ashram, Gurugram to mislead state machinery as well as his family," Police said.

Dutt disclosed that he purchased the stolen motorcycle from one of his known namely Gagan. The said motorcycle was also recovered from the spot at the time of the raid. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

The Last Kingdom Season 4 to have time jump of 10 years, New cast revealed

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

Building a better battery with machine learning and artificial intelligence

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Wild score season-best 7 goals, beat Senators

The Minnesota Wild scored six unanswered goals as they put away visiting Ottawa for the eighth consecutive time, routing the Senators 7-2 on Friday. Jared Spurgeon contributed a goal and two assists, and Ryan Donato and Zach Parise also sco...

Israel strikes Hamas target in Gaza in response to rocket attack

Tel Aviv Israel, Nov 30 SputnikANI Israel attacked a Hamas military post in the Gaza Strip in response to a rocket that was fired from the enclave, the Israel Defence Forces IDF said. Earlier on Friday, the IDF said that a rocket was fired ...

WIDER IMAGE-Rising seas threaten early end for sinking village in Philippines

Danica Martinez, 16, grew up in a house that grows taller every few years. Her father raises the stilts of their bamboo hut so water from the sea doesnt reach the floor. They live in Sitio Pariahan, a coastal village in the Philippines that...

Trump to decide if he wants lawyers at impeachment hearings

The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee asked President Donald Trump on Friday to say whether hell send his attorneys to participate in impeachment proceedings before the panel. Rep. Jerrold Nadler also is asking Republicans on his co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019