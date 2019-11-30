Ex-Maharashtra minister Tukaram Dighole dies
Former Maharashtra minister Tukaram Dighole died here following a brief illness early on Saturday, family sources said. He was 77.
Dighole breathed his last at a private hospital in the wee hours, they said. He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.
Dighole represented Sinnar Assembly constituency in Nashik between 1985 and 1999. He was Minister of State for Power and Rural Development in the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance government in the state from 1995-1999. He was a Shiv Sena MLA at that time.
He was former director of Nashik District Central Co- operative (NDCC) Bank and former chairman of Nashik Co- operative Sugar Factory here..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Nashik
- Shiv Sena
- BJP
ALSO READ
Common Minimum Programme will be in Maharashtra's interets, says Sanjay Raut
Sena will lead government in Maharashtra for next 25 yrs: Raut
Shiv Sena-NCP-INC joint delegation to meet Maharashtra Guv tomorrow over farmer issue
Sena-NCP-Congress government will be formed in Maharashtra and it will last for 5 years: Pawar.
CM post will go to Sena in three-party Maharashtra govt: NCP