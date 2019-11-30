International Development News
Telangana: Locals protest over rape, murder of woman veterinary doctor in Hyderabad

Locals on Friday staged a protest outside the Shadnagar Police Station here against the alleged rape and murder of a woman veterinary doctor on Thursday.

  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 12:20 IST
Locals protested outside the Shadnagar Police Station in Telangana's Hyderabad on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Locals on Friday staged a protest outside the Shadnagar Police Station here against the alleged rape and murder of a woman veterinary doctor on Thursday. Scores of locals gathered outside the police station and raised slogans against the police. Demanding justice for the victim, locals pressed for prompt police action and fast proceeding of the case.

The burnt body of the veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar outskirts in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district on Thursday. The body was later identified as that of a veterinary doctor from the city. As per the preliminary probe, the police suspect that the doctor was sexually assaulted before being charred to death.

The Police on Friday arrested four accused persons involved in the alleged rape and murder case of the woman veterinary doctor. According to the police sources, the accused that were arrested by the police are a lorry driver and cleaners. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

