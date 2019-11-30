Man commits suicide over argument with wife

A 25-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of his house at Kamatghar in Bhiwandi here following a petty argument with his wife, police said on Saturday. The incident took place in the early hours of Friday after the deceased Kundan Chowdhary had allegedly argued with his wife about feeding their three-month-old daughter, an official said.

Although the dispute was resolved by some neighbours, after a while Chowdhary hanged himself from the ceiling of his house using a dupatta, he said. Chowdhary was rushed to a nearby government hospital where he was declared dead on arrival, he added.

A case of accidental death has been registered at the Bhiwandi town police station, and the deceased's body has been sent for a post-mortem, the official said..

