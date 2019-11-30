International Development News
Telangana: Students protest over rape, murder of woman veterinary doctor in Hyderabad

The students of the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Friday staged a protest march in the Dilsukha Nagar here against the alleged rape and murder of a woman veterinary doctor on Thursday.

  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 13:50 IST
  • Created: 30-11-2019 13:50 IST
Girl students from ABVP protested in Dilsukha Nagar in Telangana's Hyderabad on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The students of the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Saturday staged a protest march in the Dilsukha Nagar here against the rape and murder of a woman veterinary doctor on Thursday. Scores of girl students raised slogans demanding justice for the victim.

The burnt body of the veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar outskirts in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district on Thursday. The body was later identified as that of a veterinary doctor from the city. As per the preliminary probe, the doctor was sexually assaulted before being charred to death.

The Police on Friday arrested four accused persons involved in the alleged rape and murder case of the woman veterinary doctor. According to the police sources, the accused that were arrested by the police are a lorry driver and cleaners. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

