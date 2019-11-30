Swearing-in of Maha ministers not as per Constitutional norms: Fadnavis in Assembly.

As the planet is drowning in plastic pollution, many new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....
As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...
The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...
... ...
Giving priority to the safety of women travelers, Pink Rooms have come up in Kerala which is finding many takers. It is started by a woman hailing from Switzerland and settled in Kerala, who has introduced these service apartments after she...
BJP working president JP Nadda on Saturday laid the foundation stone of party offices for 16 districts and called upon the workers to work towards uplifting peoples lives. The 16 districts which will get new office buildings are -- Thiruval...
Secondary-school students and retirees joined forces to protest in Hong Kong on Saturday, the first of several weekend rallies planned across the city, as pro-democracy activists vowed to battle what they say is police brutality and unlawfu...
Following weeks of political twists and turns, Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance, Maha Vikas Aghadi, on Saturday comfortably won the floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly. The Aghadi government won the trust vote with 169 votes in its favour...