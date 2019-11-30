International Development News
Development News Edition

Swearing-in of Maha ministers not as per Constitutional norms: Fadnavis in Assembly.

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 14:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 14:22 IST
Swearing-in of Maha ministers not as per Constitutional norms: Fadnavis in Assembly.
Representative image

Swearing-in of Maha ministers not as per Constitutional norms: Fadnavis in Assembly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

The Last Kingdom Season 4 to have time jump of 10 years, New cast revealed

Outlander Season 5 synopsis revealed, Twitter account posts intimate image of Jamie-Claire

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pink Rooms: Thiruvananthapuram gets service apartments dedicated to women travelers

Giving priority to the safety of women travelers, Pink Rooms have come up in Kerala which is finding many takers. It is started by a woman hailing from Switzerland and settled in Kerala, who has introduced these service apartments after she...

Nadda lays foundation stone for BJP offices in 16 TN districts

BJP working president JP Nadda on Saturday laid the foundation stone of party offices for 16 districts and called upon the workers to work towards uplifting peoples lives. The 16 districts which will get new office buildings are -- Thiruval...

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong seniors take to streets to back students as activists decry police

Secondary-school students and retirees joined forces to protest in Hong Kong on Saturday, the first of several weekend rallies planned across the city, as pro-democracy activists vowed to battle what they say is police brutality and unlawfu...

Maharashtra; Aghadi govt passes floor test amid walkout by Opposition

Following weeks of political twists and turns, Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance, Maha Vikas Aghadi, on Saturday comfortably won the floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly. The Aghadi government won the trust vote with 169 votes in its favour...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019