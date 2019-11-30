International Development News
K'taka Health Min visits family of Mysuru student who was shot dead in California

Karnataka Health Minister Sriramulu on Saturday visited the family of a 25-year-old student from Mysuru who was shot dead by an unidentified assailant in San Bernardino, California on November 28.

K'taka Health Min visits family of Mysuru student who was shot dead in California
Karnataka Health Minister Sriramulu at residence of Mysuru student who was shot dead in California. . Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Health Minister Sriramulu on Saturday visited the family of a 25-year-old student from Mysuru who was shot dead by an unidentified assailant in San Bernardino, California on November 28. The deceased named Abhishek Bhat was doing his MS in Computer Science at California University. He also used to work as a receptionist at San Bernardino hotel which is in California as a part-time job.

After meeting the family, Sriramulu said, "Abhishek was studying and working there in US' San Bernardino. He was working as a receptionist. As per the information given by his parents to me, he asked American customers to vacate the place due to timings. On this, they shot him." "I spoke to their parents, they wanted to go there for the final right. His parents want to do his funeral in San Bernardino. But due to some technical problem in his brother's passport they couldn't move to the US," he said.

Sriramulu further said, "In this regard, I will speak to Union Minister Sadananda Gowda and Prahlad Joshi. I will make the necessary arrangements for his family to do his final rights. In this regard, we all also speak to the Ministry of External Affairs to make note of it and take action that such incidents should not happen in future." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

