No need for Shauraya Diwas, only programme left now is construction of Ram temple: Mahant Nritya Gopal Das

The head of Ram Janmbhoomi Nyas Mahant Nritya Gopal Das on Saturday said that the only programme left now is the building of Lord Ram temple here.

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das speaking to media persons in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The head of Ram Janmbhoomi Nyas Mahant Nritya Gopal Das on Saturday said that the only programme left now is the building of Lord Ram temple here. Speaking to media persons about the decision of the Supreme Court's verdict in Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case, Mahant Das said: "Now there is only one programme left and that is the building of the Lord Ram temple. There is no need for any other event like Shauraya Diwas."

"Whatever programme is organised, it will be done according to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP)," he added. Yesterday, the VHP said that it would celebrate Babri mosque demolition day as 'Shaurya Diwas' on December 6 as it has been doing for the past several years.

There is no change in the plan for the Shaurya Diwas celebrations, the VHP had said in a media release. Earlier this week, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed police to beef up regular foot patrolling, UP-112 patrolling and hold talks with the peace committees and religious leaders to ensure that December 6 passes off peacefully.

On November 9, the Supreme Court ordered the construction of Ram Temple on the site where Babri mosque once stood in Ayodhya. (ANI)

