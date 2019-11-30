International Development News
Development News Edition

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches 27 industrial projects

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday launched 27 industrial projects at a special function through video conferencing at Kharvel Bhawan here.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar (Odisha)
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 16:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 16:31 IST
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches 27 industrial projects
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday launched 27 industrial projects at a special function through video conferencing at Kharvel Bhawan here. A statement from the Office of the Chief Minister (CMO), Odisha said, "Out of these 27 projects, five projects were inaugurated and other 22 were for groundbreaking, The project value of all the ventures is Rs. 8,938.81 crore and it will create employment opportunities as well."

"Chief Minister said Odisha has a vision of becoming one of the top three investment destinations in the country in terms of grounded investments," the statement said. "It is heartening to note that Odisha has emerged as the number one State and the most attractive destination for investments during the period from April to September 2019 receiving 18 percent investment of the entire country," the statement said.

"Towards achieving Transformation at all levels, we have devised the FIVE-T strategy, which will be achieved through Teamwork, Transparency and Technology enablers in a Time-bound manner. The strategy of the State Government is already witnessing encouraging results towards industrial development of the State," the statement said. The statement further said, "In exactly one year from today, we will organise the Make in Odisha Conclave 2020... I invite the global business community to join us at the summit from November 30 to December 4, 2020."

"Today, we witnessed the inauguration and groundbreaking of 27 more industrial projects. I congratulate all the concerned industrial houses on this milestone and assure you of complete facilitation support from the State Government. These projects will usher in the next era of industrial growth and will contribute towards the vision of an industrially prosperous Odisha," it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

The Last Kingdom Season 4 to have time jump of 10 years, New cast revealed

Outlander Season 5 synopsis revealed, Twitter account posts intimate image of Jamie-Claire

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP: Sambhal rape victim succumbs to burn injuries

A 15-year-old girl who was allegedly raped and set on fire in Sambhal district on November 22 died today while undergoing treatment at a hospital in New Delhi, police said. The accused was arrested by the police hours after the incident.The...

Business brief

South America, Japan, Scandinavia, Spain and Portugal have emerged as the most popular destinations for luxury escorted journeys among Indian travellers, Insight Vacations said on Saturday. It said the company has reported a rise in demand ...

Case registered over axing of trees on Thane metro route

An offence was registered against the contractor and officials of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority on Saturday for alleged tree felling along Metro Line 4 in Thane, police said. Work is currently underway on Metro Line ...

Paes extends Davis Cup record, India earn Qualifiers spot with 4-0 rout of Pakistan

Veteran Leander Paes bettered his own Davis Cup record by winning his 44th doubles match, this time partnering debutant Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, as India blanked Pakistan 4-0 on Saturday to earn a spot in the 2020 Qualifiers. Pakistani teenag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019