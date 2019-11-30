International Development News
UP: Sambhal rape victim succumbs to burn injuries

A 15-year-old girl who was allegedly raped and set on fire in Sambhal district on November 22 died today while undergoing treatment at a hospital in New Delhi, police said.

Alok Jaiswal, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Sambhal speaks to ANI on Saturday [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

A 15-year-old girl who was allegedly raped and set on fire in Sambhal district on November 22 died today while undergoing treatment at a hospital in New Delhi, police said. The accused was arrested by the police hours after the incident.

"The girl died while receiving treatment at Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi. A thorough investigation has been conducted in the matter. The case has been moved to fast track court," said Alok Jaiswal (Assistant Superintendent of Police, Sambhal). The accused has been charged with Section 376, 307 and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. (ANI)

