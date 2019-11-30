Telangana: Women dial 100, but don't get answer, alleges woman activist

Women do dial the police helpline number -- 100 -- in case of emergencies to assist help, but many times don't get an answer, said Sandhya Rani, a women activist, on Saturday. Responding to Telangana Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali's remark that the woman veterinary doctor should have called up the police, Rani told ANI: "There are so many women who dial 100 for emergency assistance but don't get a response. Why is the action not taken against the guilty?"

"Everybody is shocked by the incident. We are not able to come out of the pain. But after the brutal murder of the woman veterinary doctor, a lot of blame game is going on," she rued. Home Minister Ali had told ANI on Friday: "We are saddened by the incident. Telangana Police are alert and efficient in controlling crime. It is unfortunate that despite being educated, she called up her sister and did not dial the police helpline number -- 100. Had she called up the police, she could have been saved."

She further said that whenever a crime against women is reported, people start blaming the victim in one way or the other. "Why are the women going outside in the night? Why they are driving bikes? All sorts of questions come up," she said. The women activist said that it is a cultural problem and very insensitive thinking of the people, which is also a reason leading to these kinds of atrocities against women.

"In Sidalgutta, another 30-year-old woman was raped and burnt. Why are these crimes taking place? Because nobody is worried? People talk for a few days but don't act upon. Nobody should touch a woman without her consent. Nobody should stare or attack a woman regardless of what she is wearing," she said. The burnt body of the veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar outskirts in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district on Thursday.

The body was later identified as that of the veterinary doctor from the city. As per the preliminary probe, the police suspect that the doctor was sexually assaulted before being charred to death. The police on Friday arrested four accused persons involved in the alleged rape and murder case of the woman veterinary doctor.

According to the police sources, the accused that were arrested by the police are a lorry driver and cleaners. (ANI)

