City police nabs 3 Jharkhand men for online fraud

Sleuths of the Kolkata Police cyber cell have arrested three persons from Jharkhand's Jamtara district for allegedly duping customers of a city restaurant while booking tables online. In a complaint lodged earlier this month, authorities of the restaurant alleged that unknown persons had added a mobile number to the online advertisement of the eatery, a police officer said.

Customers contacting the number were asked to pay Rs 10 for every booking but large sums were deducted from their accounts when the payments were made online, he said. A case was registered with the Cyber police station on November 23.

Examining the call records of the mobile number and online transactions led to the nabbing of the trio from Jamtara, the investigating officer said. Five mobile phones, SIM cards and bank documents were seized from their possession, the officer said.

The accused were brought to the city on transit remand, he added..

