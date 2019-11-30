International Development News
Labour minister Santosh Gangwar inaugurates Pension Week

With an aim to enroll one crore beneficiaries for Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan (PM-SYM) and 50 lakhs beneficiaries for National Pension Scheme (NPS) for Traders by March 2020, Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar on Saturday inaugurated Pension Week here.

Union Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Adding that the event was live webcast to over 3.5 lakh Common Service Centres(CSCs) across the country, the ministry in an official statement said: "In order to drive enrolments under PM-SYM and NPS Traders, Labour Ministry has decided to celebrate Pension Week from November 30 to December 6."

Stating that both the pension schemes are simple and hassle-free, the minister said: "For the enrolments, only Aadhar and savings bank/Jandhan account is required. It takes only 2-3 minutes time to get oneself enrolled under the Schemes. The monthly contribution has been kept at the lowest level that ranges from Rs 55 to Rs 200 per month depending upon the entry ages of the subscriber." He continued: "We will organize awareness campaign among 10 crore Ayushman beneficiaries, 11 crore MGNREGA workers, 4-5 crore BOC workers, 2.5 crore Self Help Group members, 40 lakh Anganwadi workers, and 10 lakh ASHA workers about the benefits of these Pension Schemes."

Addressing the function, Labour Secretary Heeralal Samariya said: "The CSCs which will enroll more than 100 persons, during the Pension Week, will be given additional incentive. In this incentive, CSC-SPV will not take any share and the complete amount will be transferred to the respective VLEs/CSCs." Expressing hope that the state governments along with their district level functionaries should try to enroll a maximum number of beneficiaries during the week, he said: "It will be our sincere effort to motivate targeted groups like construction workers, ASHA workers, Aanganwadi workers, and domestic workers to get benefit from the schemes." (ANI)

