International Development News
Development News Edition

'Strict action on hotels selling stale food at Sabarimala:TDB

  • PTI
  • |
  • Sabarimala
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 19:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 19:13 IST
'Strict action on hotels selling stale food at Sabarimala:TDB

The Travancore Devaswom Board said on Saturday that stringent action would be taken against hotels which sell stale food and charge exorbitant rates from devotees at the Sannidhanam in Sabarimala. TDB President N Vasu, said health cards would be mandatory for employees of hotels functioning in the locality.

"We have instructed the authorities to take strict action against hotels which sell stale food and also charges exorbitant rates. Regular inspections will be conducted and we have also made health card a must for employees at the restaurants," he said at a high-level meeting held at the hill shrine.

The Sabarimala temple, which was opened on November 16 for the annual two-month long witnessed a heavy rush of devotees on Saturday, with over 80,000 of them so far trekking up the hill. Meanwhile, A Sreenivas took charge as the special officer of Sabarimala, as also the second batch of police officials.

As per official records, the temple registered a revenue of over Rs 39 crore till Friday ever since it opened for the annual Mandala-Makaravilakku pooja on November 16. A Board press release said the revenue earned at this time last year was only Rs 21 crore It also said that nearly eight lakh pilgrims have visited the shrine since November 16.

Devotees expressed happiness that there were no restrictions this time unlike last year, when the state government had imposed certain curbs following the violent protests after it decided to implement the September 28, 2018 verdict of the Supreme Court, allowing women of all ages to enter the shrine. Though the apex court did not stay its September 2018 order, allowing entry of women into the temple, the LDF government this time said the shrine was not a ground for activism and had made it clear it would not encourage women who want to visit the temple for publicity.

A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court had on November 14 in a 3:2 verdict decided to refer to a larger bench to re-examine religious issues, including those arising out of its 2018 verdict, lifting a centuries-old ban on women of menstruating age visiting the shrine..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 to have time jump of 10 years, New cast revealed

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

Outlander Season 5 synopsis revealed, Twitter account posts intimate image of Jamie-Claire

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Akshay Kumar wraps up 'Sooryavanshi'

After over six months of hectic shoots and busy schedules, Akshay Kumar had his last day on the sets of Sooryavanshi on Saturday as he bid adieu to the cop universe of Rohit Shetty. Posing with his director under a Helicopter, Akshay in the...

Isn't decline in GDP growth rate not indication of economic recession: Raj CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday asked whether the decline in GDP growth rate was not an indication of economic recession. Indias GDP growth rate for the second quarter of the present financial year has fallen to 4.5 percen...

Upset after being humiliated by school teacher and principal, minor commits suicide

Upset at being allegedly humiliated and beaten in front of the class by the school principal and a teacher for wearing tight and shorter pants, a minor student killed himself by hanging from a fan at his home near Ludhiana, police said Satu...

Motor racing-Hamilton back on pole for Abu Dhabi season-ender

Six times world champion Lewis Hamilton put Mercedes on pole position for the season-ending Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix on Saturday.Teammate Valtteri Bottas qualified second but will start at the back of the grid due to engine penaltie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019