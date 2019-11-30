International Development News
Bhai Mati Das Chowk to be made integrated part of Chandni Chowk redevelopment

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 19:14 IST
  • Created: 30-11-2019 19:14 IST
Delhi's PWD Minister Satyendar Jain has said that directions of the High Court and the Religious Committee of the city government regarding Bhai Mati Das Chowk should be implemented and the historic structure be made an "integrated" part of Chandani Chowk road redevelopment plan. A complaint has been filed by Preetpal Chawla, president of Bhai Mati Das Sewa Simran Society, seeking permission for upkeep of the historic chowk through Delhi government's public grievance management system, said a government official.

Jain, chairing a meeting earlier this week to discuss the issue, said that the directions of the High Court and Religious Committee should be implemented immediately and the Chowk should be made an integral part of the redevelopment of Chandni Chowk, he said. Bhai Mati Das Chowk, just in front of Sisganj Gurudwara in Chandni Chowk area, has a memorial of Bhai Mati Das who was an aide of Guru Tegh Bahadur. He was executed along with his younger brother by the Mughals in the medieval period.

