International Development News
Development News Edition

Bar Assn protests recent HC guideline on MACT award

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kochi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 19:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 19:24 IST
Bar Assn protests recent HC guideline on MACT award

A Bar Association in Kerala has protested against a recent guideline of the Kerala High Court, directing the Motor Accident Claims Tribunals to award amount payment to claimants by insurance firms through electronic mode, saying it would "adversely affect" lawyers' interests. Protesting against the High Court's directive, the Trivandrum Bar Association has directed its members to "abstain fromadalaths" held on Saturdays.

"The Managing Committee has held serious discussion on the issue and received comments from senior members. As the measure would adversely affect our rights, it has been resolved to abstain from adalaths", the Trivandrum Bar Association has said in a resolution. The Association office bearers said the resolution would be communicated to the Bar Council Chairman, the Chief Justice of Kerala and the judge in charge of the Trivandrum Judicial District.

Till recently, MACT in Kerala directed insurance firms found liable to deposit the award amount by way of cheques or crossed Demand Drafts drawn in the name of the claimant, before it, for being passed on to claimants after entries in their registers, as proof of payment of the amount. To ensure that payments are done in a swift and transparent manner and in consonance with changes in the banking sector,the High Court had in October decided to switch over to the electronic mode for payment of award amounts.

The High Court had issued the guidelines after considering the large number of complaints of exploitation of accident victims by some agents..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 to have time jump of 10 years, New cast revealed

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

Outlander Season 5 synopsis revealed, Twitter account posts intimate image of Jamie-Claire

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Hamilton back on pole for Abu Dhabi season-ender

Six times world champion Lewis Hamilton put Mercedes on pole position for the season-ending Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix on Saturday.Teammate Valtteri Bottas qualified second but will start at the back of the grid due to engine penaltie...

India and Japan urge all countries to take resolute action to root out terrorist safe havens and eliminate financing channels for terrorism.

India and Japan urge all countries to take resolute action to root out terrorist safe havens and eliminate financing channels for terrorism....

Apple says to 'carefully' examine Crimea map controversy

Moscow, Nov 30 AFP Apple said on Saturday it was going to carefully examine its controversial decision to show the annexed Crimea peninsula as part of Russia on maps and weather apps which has caused an outcry in Ukraine. Russian lawmakers ...

India and Japan call upon Pak to take resolute and irreversible action against terror networks and fully comply with international commitments.

India and Japan call upon Pak to take resolute and irreversible action against terror networks and fully comply with international commitments....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019