Bar Assn protests recent HC guideline on MACT award

A Bar Association in Kerala has protested against a recent guideline of the Kerala High Court, directing the Motor Accident Claims Tribunals to award amount payment to claimants by insurance firms through electronic mode, saying it would "adversely affect" lawyers' interests. Protesting against the High Court's directive, the Trivandrum Bar Association has directed its members to "abstain fromadalaths" held on Saturdays.

"The Managing Committee has held serious discussion on the issue and received comments from senior members. As the measure would adversely affect our rights, it has been resolved to abstain from adalaths", the Trivandrum Bar Association has said in a resolution. The Association office bearers said the resolution would be communicated to the Bar Council Chairman, the Chief Justice of Kerala and the judge in charge of the Trivandrum Judicial District.

Till recently, MACT in Kerala directed insurance firms found liable to deposit the award amount by way of cheques or crossed Demand Drafts drawn in the name of the claimant, before it, for being passed on to claimants after entries in their registers, as proof of payment of the amount. To ensure that payments are done in a swift and transparent manner and in consonance with changes in the banking sector,the High Court had in October decided to switch over to the electronic mode for payment of award amounts.

The High Court had issued the guidelines after considering the large number of complaints of exploitation of accident victims by some agents..

