SPO recruitment drive gets huge response in J-K, over 77,000 apply

  PTI
  Jammu
  Updated: 30-11-2019 19:37 IST
  Created: 30-11-2019 19:37 IST
A recruitment drive by the Jammu and Kashmir police to fill about 5,200 posts of Special Police Officers (SPOs) has evoked a huge response as over 77,000 candidates applied, a police spokesman said on Saturday. While 51,047 youths applied for the SPO recruitment in the Jammu region, the number stands at 26,594 in different districts of Kashmir valley, the spokesman said.

"The recruitment drive has evoked a tremendous response from aspiring youths. A total of 77,641 candidates applied for these (5,199) posts," he said, adding the physical tests of these candidates have been conducted across the valley and the recruitment process is underway. In Kashmir zone, 26,594 youths -- 15,264 from north Kashmir districts of Kupwara, Baramulla and Bandipora for 873 posts, 6,013 from central Kashmir districts of Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal for 813 posts and 5,317 from south Kashmir districts of Pulwama, Kulgam, Shopian and Anantnag for 1,243 posts -- have applied, he said.

Similarly, the spokesman said 51,047 youths have applied in Jammu zone which included 9,752 applicants for 224 posts in Jammu district and 4,406 youth for 84 posts in Samba district. In Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban range, 11,909 applications were received against 298 vacant posts, and in Udhampur-Reasi range against 143 vacant posts, 9,573 applications were received, he said.

He said Rajouri-Poonch range also received tremendous response with 15,407 youth trying their luck for 324 SPO posts. Most of the districts have completed the recruitment process and the sanction for enrolment is given by police headquarters to the district Superintendents of Police, the spokesman said, adding the remaining process would be completed very soon for which directions have been conveyed from the police headquarters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

