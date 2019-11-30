International Development News
Affected by price hike, restaurants remove Onion Dosa from menu in Bengaluru

The rising onion prices have not only affected the family budget but have also made it worse for the restaurants, with some in Bengaluru even removing the popular Onion Dosa from their menus.

Rise in onion prices have led to onion dosa being removed from menu in Bengaluru's food joints. Image Credit: ANI

The rising onion prices have not only affected the family budget but have also made it worse for the restaurants, with some in Bengaluru even removing the popular Onion Dosa from their menus. The most-affected due to the unprecedented hike in onion prices are the low and mid-level eateries which have to walk a thin line between serving delicacies and keeping the prices affordable for their patrons.

Voicing their concerns, V Kamat, Treasurer of Bangalore Hotels Association told ANI, "We have reduced onion usage due to price hike. Fine-dines can raise rates of food items, but those who eat at middle-class eateries feel the pinch if prices rise." "The usage of onions cannot be avoided in some items but there has definitely been a reduction in the percentage of its usage by the low and middle-class eateries," he added.

Customers too voiced the same concern and said the reduction in usage has also taken a toll on the taste of the food served at their favourite outlets. "They have reduced the usage of onions in the hotels while some eateries and canteens have completely stopped serving them. The removal of onions has also affected the taste of food in our favourite eateries," Laxman, a customer at a local eatery said.

Another young customer, Rohan, a student of Class 9 said that the taste of food has taken a hit due to the reduced usage of onions and urged the government to take some steps to reduce the price. Gunawati, a customer at a local eatery said that the government should help the farmers and formulate policies which will ensure such situations do not emerge in the future.

"Onions are selling close to Rs 100 per kilogram in Bengaluru, the government should take note of this and help the farmers at the initial level to ensure such situation never arises in the future," she said. (ANI)

