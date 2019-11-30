International Development News
Development News Edition

Isn't decline in GDP growth rate not indication of economic recession: Raj CM

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 19:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 19:42 IST
Isn't decline in GDP growth rate not indication of economic recession: Raj CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday asked whether the decline in GDP growth rate was not an indication of economic recession. "India's GDP growth rate for the second quarter of the present financial year has fallen to 4.5 per cent, which is the lowest in the last six years. GVA growth has also dipped drastically," Gehlot tweeted.

"This is the 5th consecutive quarter to see such a fall. If this is not economic recession, then what is?" the chief minister asked. India's economic growth slipped further to hit an over six-year low of 4.5 per cent in July-September, according to official data released on Friday.

"They lack knowledge, are averse to seeking advice from experts and are following trial and error method. Selling off assets and emptying reserves is their only idea of managing economy. "In such a situation, who would believe their boast of making India a 5 trillion dollar economy?" Gehlot asked.

Soon after the government had announced demonetisation, former prime minister Manmohan Singh had warned that it could lead to decline in GDP by two percentage points. "His cautioning has come true. GDP is on a downward spiral and we see no hope that situation would improve in near future," the chief minister said.

"First six months of NDA government's second term can only be defined as total failure on front of economy. "GDP going down, all sectors of economy in decline, rural economy destroyed, unemployment rising. Worst is, they do not even realize how their erroneous policies are destroying economy," Gehlot said.

Manmohan Singh led the nation to growth, prosperity and high GDP growth as prime minister during UPA rule, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 to have time jump of 10 years, New cast revealed

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

Outlander Season 5 synopsis revealed, Twitter account posts intimate image of Jamie-Claire

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

India and Japan urge all countries to take resolute action to root out terrorist safe havens and eliminate financing channels for terrorism.

India and Japan urge all countries to take resolute action to root out terrorist safe havens and eliminate financing channels for terrorism....

Apple says to 'carefully' examine Crimea map controversy

Moscow, Nov 30 AFP Apple said on Saturday it was going to carefully examine its controversial decision to show the annexed Crimea peninsula as part of Russia on maps and weather apps which has caused an outcry in Ukraine. Russian lawmakers ...

India and Japan call upon Pak to take resolute and irreversible action against terror networks and fully comply with international commitments.

India and Japan call upon Pak to take resolute and irreversible action against terror networks and fully comply with international commitments....

Haryana Cong alleges Rs 5,000 cr 'mining scam' under Khattar-led govt; demands probe

The Haryana Congress on Saturday alleged that a mining scam of Rs 5,000 crore had taken place during the previous BJP-led government in the state and demanded a probe by a sitting high court judge. The main opposition party in the state als...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019