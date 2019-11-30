International Development News
Nigerian national held in Goa's Morjim beach with cocaine

  • Panaji
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 19:45 IST
  • Created: 30-11-2019 19:45 IST
A 43-year-old Nigerian nationalwas arrested on Friday from north Goa's Morjim beach forallegedly peddling cocaine, police said

Inspectors Rahul Parab and Narayan Chimulkar laid atrap at Morjim beach after a tip-off and arrested LuckyEkoemeye with eight grams of cocaine worth Rs 40,000, anofficial said

The accused has been booked under Narcotic Drugs andPsychotropic Substances Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

