Nigerian national held in Goa's Morjim beach with cocaine

A 43-year-old Nigerian nationalwas arrested on Friday from north Goa's Morjim beach forallegedly peddling cocaine, police said

Inspectors Rahul Parab and Narayan Chimulkar laid atrap at Morjim beach after a tip-off and arrested LuckyEkoemeye with eight grams of cocaine worth Rs 40,000, anofficial said

The accused has been booked under Narcotic Drugs andPsychotropic Substances Act.

