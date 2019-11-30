MP official held for bribery by Lokayukta police

A Madhya Pradesh Agriculture department official was held on Saturday by the Special Police Establishment (SPE) of the state's Lokayukta for allegedly accepting a Rs 2 lakh bribe, an official said. Agriculture department deputy director Uttam Singh Jadaun had demanded Rs 5 lakh from Man Singh, Lokayukta SPE inspector Salil Sharma said.

"Jadaun had collected fertilisers, seeds, pesticides from Man Singh's shop and had termed them inferior. He then sought a bribe to stop further action in the case. He took Rs 1 lakh on Friday and had called Man Singh to pay the rest Rs 4 lakh on Saturday," Sharma said. Jadaun was caught during a trap while taking Rs 2 lakh and has been charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act, he added..

