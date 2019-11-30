International Development News
India wants peace but can be tough, aggressive when required: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday that India has been spreading the message of peace under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the country has also shown it can be tough and aggressive when required.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday that India has been spreading the message of peace under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the country has also shown it can be tough and aggressive when required. Singh reviewed the Passing Out Parade of 137th course at the National Defence Academy.

A total of 284 cadets graduated from the academy as they passed through the portals of the prestigious Khetrapal Parade ground. There were 188 Army cadets, 38 Naval cadets, 37 Air Force and 20 cadets from friendly foreign countries. The foreign cadets belonged to Bhutan, Tajikistan, Maldives, Vietnam, Mauritius, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Myanmar.

Addressing the gathering, Singh said India has always believed in building peaceful and friendly relations with all countries. "We have no extra-territorial ambitions and we do not interfere in the affairs of any other country. But if someone tries to disturb peace in our country, we will give a befitting reply," Singh said.

According to an official release, Singh complimented the cadets for their "immaculate turnout and excellent drill movements". He congratulated parents of the passing out cadets and appreciated their decision of sending their children to the armed forces. Singh said the grit and grime of the National Defence Academy makes cadets tough to face any challenge in their military career ahead. He said professionalism can only be attained by discipline which these cadets have imbibed.

He said that India has been spreading "message of peace under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the country has shown that it can be tough and aggressive whenever required". He credited the jointness of all the forces including military and paramilitary to achieve this goal saying that the credit of India's strong fight against terrorism goes to the armed forces, Central Armed Police Forces as well as police.

He reiterated the government's commitment to protect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the country. The Defence Minister stressed the need to remain prepared to deal with terrorism as well as the new threats of the 21st century, including cyber-threats and hate-filled ideologies.

He said it was remarkable how the officers in uniform provide humanitarian assistance during natural calamities. The President's Gold medal was awarded to Academy Cadet Captain Majji Giridhar for being first in overall order of merit.

The President's Silver medal was awarded to Battalion cadet captain Kushagra Mishra while battalion cadet captain NK Vishwakarma won the President's Bronze medal. 'Mike' Squadron bagged the Chief of Staff banner for being the champion squadron which was presented during the parade.

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) Southern Command Lt Gen S K Saini also attended the passing out parade. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

