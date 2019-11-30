J-K: Army Chief interacts with troops during visit to Northern Command HQ

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Saturday visited the headquarters of Northern Command where he interacted with the troops and "appreciated their steadfastness and high morale." "#GenBipinRawat,#COAS visited HQ #NorthernCommamd, #Udhampur; interacted with troops & appreciated them for their selfless dedication. #COAS exhorted all ranks to continue to serve in a professional manner for creating secure & peaceful environment for #Awaam of J&K," the Northern Command said in a tweet.

An official statement said: "The Army Chief interacted with the troops and conveyed his appreciation to all the soldiers for their steadfastness and high morale, which were reflective of their unwavering commitment and selfless dedication to the nation." General Rawat also urged the troops to be alert against any inimical design of the enemy and be aggressive in their approach.

He also lauded the synergy and cooperation among the Northern Command, Air Force, Para Military Forces, Civil Administration, Central Police Organisations operating in the region. (ANI)

