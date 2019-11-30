3 held for killing Navi Mumbai man, main accused on the run

Three people were arrested on Friday for allegedly killing a Navi Mumbai resident in September this year, police said. Sachin Garje (32) had gone missing from Nerul on September 14 and a probe had zeroed in on Vikrant Koli (22), Narayan Pavle (27) and Roopesh Zirale (37), all residents of Navi Mumbai, said Crime Branch senior inspector NB Kolhatkar.

"The three have said they killed Garje and then threw his body in the sea. After it resurfaced, they claim to have buried it and then exhumed and burnt it in Karnala area of Panvel. They kidnapped Garje from Seawood Grand Central Mall," Kolhatkar said. Main accused Vicky Deshmukh is on the run, he added.

"The three have been remanded in police custody till December 2. We are verifying their claims, motive and are also trying to trace Garje's body," the official said..

