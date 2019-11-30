International Development News
Will ensure CAMPA funds of about Rs 47,000 crore to be utilized efficiently for green India: Javadekar

Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar on Saturday chaired a meeting of state forests ministers on the effective and efficient utilization of Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) here and said it will be ensured that the funds are used efficiently.

Prakash Javadekar during a meeting of state forests in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Speaking to media persons, Javadekar said: "The meeting was held to discuss how to implement CAMPA and utilize its funds more effectively and create more afforestation, green cover along with water augmentation in order to improve the quality of forests.

"We are meeting for the second time in the last four months and we will ensure that CAMPA Funds of about Rs. 47,000 crore will be utilized efficiently for green India." The Environment Minister also stated that continuous deliberations will be held with stakeholders to ensure maximum afforestation activities are carried out all over the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

