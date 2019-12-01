International Development News
Development News Edition

Cong's Janardan Dwivedi shares dais with Mohan Bhagwat at event on Gita

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-12-2019 13:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-12-2019 13:37 IST
Cong's Janardan Dwivedi shares dais with Mohan Bhagwat at event on Gita

Senior Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Janardan Dwivedi on Sunday shared the dais with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Sadhvi Rithambra during an event here on the Hindu holy book Gita.

Dwivedi, a former general secretary of the party, was sitting in the front row along with Bhagwat, Union minister Smriti Irani, Ram temple activist Sadhvi Rithambra and other spiritual leaders.

The conference on the Gita is being held at the Red Fort.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Study creates bacteria that consume carbon dioxide for growth

Song Hye-Kyo outshines Song Joong-Ki in career, Is Park Bo-gum responsible for their split?

Peaky Blinders Season 6: More on Stephen Graham, Julia Roberts’ joining the series

New rodent fossil reveals how middle ear may have evolved: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Failures learning curves, success a lousy teacher: Riteish Deshmukh

Coming from a political family, Riteish Deshmukh always knew it was important to accept the defeat and bounce back, which he says is an ideology he has tried to implement in his film career. The actor, who has had fair share of success and ...

Pak minister's disclosure on Kartarpur Corridor exposed their nefarious designs, says Amarinder

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday said a senior Pakistani ministers disclosure that the Kartarpur Corridor was the brainchild of their Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and it will hurt India forever had exposed Islamabads ...

RBI may cut interest rates again to support growth

The Reserve Bank may cut interest rates for the sixth straight time on December 5 to support growth that has continued to slip to more than six-year low on slump in manufacturing, bankers and experts said. RBI has cut interest rates on ever...

UP: Bahraich DM orders FIR against govt doctor for prescribing drugs outside

The district magistrate of Uttar Pradeshs Bahraich has ordered an FIR to be registered against a government doctor for prescribing medicine from the market, when it is mandated to be given in the hospital itself. During a surprise inspectio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019