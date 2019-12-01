2 forest guards feared drowned in river
Two forest guards were feared drowned while another, along with a group of people, swam to safety after a boat ferrying them overturned in the Pranahita river in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district in Telangana on Sunday, police said. A search is on for the missing guard, district superintendent of police M Malla Reddy told PTI here over the phone.
The three forest guards from Telangana were returning from neighbouring Aheri town in Maharashtra when the incident happened, he said. Telangana forest minister A Indrakaran Reddy enquired about the boat-capsize..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
