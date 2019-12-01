Indo-Pakistan border 'sensitive' after J&K bifurcation due to high infiltration attempts: BSF DG

The government's decision to bifurcate the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir has rendered the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir and the international border along Jammu and Punjab "very sensitive" as terrorists are making continuous efforts to infiltrate into India, a top BSF officer said on Sunday. Border Security Force chief V K Johri, during his address on the occasion of the 55th raising day of the force here, said his troops have avowed to ensure that the sanctity of the borders, specifically the India-Pakistan border, is ensured "at every cost".

The LoC in Kashmir and international border along Pakistan in Jammu and Punjab have become "very sensitive" due to recent administrative decisions, Johri said while referring to the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370. "Anti-India forces are continuously trying to infiltrate (through the borders)...we assure the country that the BSF will foil all such bids," the DG said.

He said the force has expanded its "strategic capabilities" by the inclusion of new technology and weapons. The Union government had abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 and the new bifurcated Union Territories of Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh came into existence on October 31.

While the BSF guards the over-700-km-long LoC under the operational command of the army, it also guards 2,289 kms of the international border with Pakistan that runs along Jammu, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat. The about 2.5 lakh-personnel-strong BSF was raised on this day in 1965 and is primarily tasked with guarding the India and Pakistan borders apart from rendering a variety of roles in the internal security domain.

