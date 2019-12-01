International Development News
Development News Edition

Maha to ensure 80 pc quota in pvt jobs for locals: Governor

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 01-12-2019 17:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-12-2019 17:23 IST
Maha to ensure 80 pc quota in pvt jobs for locals: Governor

Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari on Sunday said the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is concerned over unemployment and it will enact a law to ensure 80 per cent reservation in private sector jobs for the "sons of the soil". Koshyari made the announcement while addressing the joint sitting of the state legislature at Vidhan Bhawan in which he laid out the new government's broader agenda for the coming years.

He said the government would provide meal at Rs 10 to common citizens and build a super-speciality hospital in every district of the state. Providing statutory 80 per cent reservation in jobs for local youths, Rs 10 meal and building super-speciality hospitals were part of the Common Minimum Programme (CMP) finalised by the ruling Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine.

"The Sena-NCP-Congress combine's Maha Vikas Aghadi government is concerned over unemployment. The new government will enact a law to ensure 80 per cent reservation in private sector jobs for the sons of the soil," Koshyari said in a speech which he made in Marathi. He further said the government will soon present a "true picture" of the economic status of Maharashtra.

"That picture will broadly talk about the economic status of the state and its financial condition," he said. "The government will set up centres to provide meal at Rs 10 in the state. Clinics will be set up where health screening will be done at the cost of Rs 1. Super-speciality hospitals will be constructed in every district," he said.

The governor also said appropriate measures would be taken to bail out farmers whose Kharif crop got damaged in unseasonal rains in November. "Farmers from 349 tehsils in 34 districts of Maharashtra suffered crop loss due to untimely showers.

Appropriate measures would be taken to ease their woes. This government will also work for providing appropriate remuneration to farmers' for their produce," he said. Koshyari also said the government would try to offer education to women free of cost and build hostels for working women.

"A progressive society offers opportunity for the people. We will try to offer higher education for women for free. This government will also try to provide hostels for working women at all the district places," he added. Koshyari said the new government will form a policy to attract more Information Technology (IT) firms to make investment in the state.

"To attract more investment in other industrial sectors, we will offer more facilities and better clearance services," he said, adding that the government will continue its efforts to efficiently enforce plastic ban across the state. "This government will try to address the pending issues of OBCs and other communities. The issues of anganwadi and Asha workers will be addressed amicably," he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo outshines Song Joong-Ki in career, Is Park Bo-gum responsible for their split?

Study creates bacteria that consume carbon dioxide for growth

New rodent fossil reveals how middle ear may have evolved: Study

Peaky Blinders Season 6: More on Stephen Graham, Julia Roberts’ joining the series

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Will come back, says Fadnavis after Thackeray's jibe in war of raillery between treasury, Oppn in Assembly

The Maharashtra Assembly on Sunday witnessed verbal swordplay between Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his predecessor Devendra Fadnavis as the former taunted that he was in the House though he never said Me punha yein I will come back, ...

Rains lash many parts of TN, more likely; one dead in city

Rains lashed many parts of Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry with the North-East monsoon in the last 24 hours claiming one life in the state capital, even as the Met office predicted more showers in the next two days. Various parts of...

Naqvi slams AIMPLB, Jamiat for Ayodhya decision review bid, says matter closed for people

Hitting out at the All India Muslim Personal Law Board and the Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind for their decision to seek a review of the Ayodhya verdict, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday said they are trying to create an atmosph...

Boxing-Joshua taking tips from Klitschko ahead of Ruiz rematch

Britains Anthony Joshua has been taking advice on his training regime and diet from former heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko ahead of his title rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr. in Saudi Arabia on Dec. 7. Mexican-American Ruiz produced one o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019