Punjab launches special campaign to provide unique id cards to disabled

The Punjab government on Sunday launched a special month-long campaign to give unique identity cards to persons with disabilities. Giving information about the campaign, Minister of Social Security, Women and Child Development Aruna Chauhdary said the purpose of this campaign is to create a database at the state and district levels of persons with disabilities so they can avail all facilities without facing any hardships.

"With this card, every physically challenged person would be able to get all the facilities on one hand and on the other hand he/she could be mainstreamed at the village, block, district, state and national level," she said in a statement here. The campaign, which will last till the end of this month, is called 'Unique ID for Persons with Disabilities' (UDID) campaign.

Chaudhary said that the Punjab government was committed towards the welfare of people with disabilities and they should take benefit of the government's schemes.

