International Development News
Development News Edition

Kingpin of fake job racket arrested in Punjab's Phagwara

  • PTI
  • |
  • Phagwara
  • |
  • Updated: 01-12-2019 19:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-12-2019 19:01 IST
Kingpin of fake job racket arrested in Punjab's Phagwara
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The main accused in a fake job racket, in which 26 youths of Punjab were allegedly duped with 24 of them still stuck in Russia, was arrested here, an official said on Sunday. Based on a tip-off, police laid a trap and arrested Surinder Singh, a resident of Kotbhai village in Muktsar, Phagwara Assistant Sub Inspector Gurmukh Singh said.

"His arrest was made on the information given by co-accused Daljit Singh of nearby Khurampur village who was arrested on Friday," he said. Surinder Singh, along with his co-accused Daljit Singh, duped 26 youths of Phagwara after promising them jobs in a firm in Russia at a monthly salary of Rs 35,000 each, the official said.

The youths gave him Rs 1.32 lakh each on a promise that they would be employed in the firm, he said. But when they started working in the firm, the company gave each of them just Rs 20,000 per month, he said.

One of the 26 youths Malkiat Singh alias Sonu (30) died of illness as the company he was working with did not provide him timely medical aid, police said. "Sonu went into depression as he could not handle the pressure of being stuck in Russia," said his friend Joginder Pal, who also worked in the same company.

Pal alleged that the company did not cooperate or give any financial help for bringing back Sonu's body. "He and the 24 youths collected Rs four-five lakh for it," he claimed.

Pal also urged the Indian government to rescue the other 24 youths stuck in Russia. The family members of the 24 youths stuck in Russia are planning to meet Union Minister Som Parkash regarding this.

According to police, Daljit Singh was arrested under sections 420(cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 406(punishment for criminal breach of trust) of the IPC and other relevant provisions of the law. The arrest was made following a complaint lodged by Jarnail Singh. His son Gurpreet (26) is also stuck in Russia, police said.

"My son is in depression. He had gone there to earn. I am waiting for his safe return," the complainant said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo outshines Song Joong-Ki in career, Is Park Bo-gum responsible for their split?

Study creates bacteria that consume carbon dioxide for growth

New rodent fossil reveals how middle ear may have evolved: Study

Peaky Blinders Season 6: More on Stephen Graham, Julia Roberts’ joining the series

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Shun discrimination in thoughts and behaviour against HIV+ people: Vardhan

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday called upon citizens to shun any kind of discrimination in thoughts, actions and behaviour towards the people suffering from HIV and AIDS. He was speaking after inaugurating an event celebrating the W...

Mumbai: 2 held for killing history-sheeter with stone

Two people were arrested on Saturday for allegedly killing a history-sheeter in Antop Hill area of Mumbai, police said. Kadar Nawab Khan 42, a resident of Wadala suburb, was found bludgeoned to death on Saturday morning, an official said.Ou...

Winter chill grips north India, parts of J-K, Ladakh shiver at sub-zero temperatures

North India was swept by chilly winds on Sunday, with many places in Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh witnessing sub-zero temperatures and the mercury dropping to 9.4 degrees Celsius in the national capital. Leh town witnessed the colde...

Maldives opposition slams guilty verdict on former president

Two opposition parties in the Maldives say the trial in which former President Yameen Abdul Gayoom was convicted of money laundering was politically motivated. The opposition coalition of the Progressive Party of Maldives and the Peoples Na...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019