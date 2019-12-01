International Development News
Development News Edition

Delhi govt recommends rejection of mercy plea of one of convicts in 2012 Nirbhaya case

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-12-2019 19:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-12-2019 19:48 IST
Delhi govt recommends rejection of mercy plea of one of convicts in 2012 Nirbhaya case

The Delhi government has "strongly recommended" to reject the mercy petition filed by one of the 2012 Nirbhaya murder case convicts, sources said on Sunday. Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain has sent the file to Lt Governor Anil Baijal with Arvind Kejriwal government's recommendations in the case, they told PTI.

Vinay Sharma, one of the convicts facing the gallows in the gangrape and murder case of a 23-year-old paramedic student, had filed a mercy petition before President Ram Nath Kovind. "This is the most heinous crime of extreme brutality committed by the applicant (Vinay Sharma). This is the case where exemplary punishment should be given to deter others from committing such atrocious crimes," a source quoted Jain as saying in the file noting.

The Delhi home minister also said, "There is no merit in mercy petition, strongly recommended for rejection". Sources said the file would now be sent to the lieutenant governor for further consideration and it would then be sent to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs along with recommendations of the Delhi LG.

Sharma is in Tihar Jail since his arrest in the case and had filed a mercy plea, while Mukesh, another convict, had refused, according to officials. The paramedic student was raped on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012, inside a running bus in south Delhi by six persons and severely assaulted before being thrown out on the road.

She died on December 29, 2012, at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore, where she was airlifted from Delhi for treatment. One of the accused Ram Singh had hanged himself in the jail and another accused, a juvenile, was convicted of rape and murder and given the maximum sentence of three years' imprisonment in a reform facility.

The fourth death row convict, Akshay Kumar Singh (33), had not filed a review plea in the apex court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo outshines Song Joong-Ki in career, Is Park Bo-gum responsible for their split?

Study creates bacteria that consume carbon dioxide for growth

New rodent fossil reveals how middle ear may have evolved: Study

Peaky Blinders Season 6: More on Stephen Graham, Julia Roberts’ joining the series

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

EU leadership takes office touting green ambition

The EUs new leadership took office on Sunday, one month later than planned, promising a more united Europe that would be ready to face major challenges, including fighting climate change. Germanys Ursula von der Leyen became president of th...

Full-time CAC is not required : Ganguly

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Sunday said a full-time Cricket Advisory Committee CAC was not required since it has a limited role to perform, restricted to only one or two meetings. The BCCI on Sunday deferred the appointment of the CAC ...

Reasi Admin harnessing traditional 'Dona-Pattal' as alternate to single use plastic

In its endeavours towards preservation and protection of ecology besides promoting alternative to single use plastic SUP, the local administration in Reasi is harnessing traditional use of Dona-Pattal leaf bowl and plate and kujja cup to ma...

Bus accident kills 22 in northern Tunisia

A bus carrying Tunisian tourists crashed in mountains in the countrys north on Sunday, killing 22 people and injuring 21, the interior ministry said. The bus was travelling through the Ain Snoussi region when it plunged over a cliff, the mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019