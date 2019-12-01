International Development News
Development News Edition

Govts of Tamil Nadu, J-K resolve to make joint efforts towards water conservation

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 01-12-2019 20:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-12-2019 20:08 IST
Govts of Tamil Nadu, J-K resolve to make joint efforts towards water conservation

In a two-day regional conference on 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' here, the governments of Tamil Nadu and Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday resolved to make concerted efforts towards water conservation and disaster management. The deliberations of the conference concluded here with the adoption of 'Sahyog-Sankalp' resolution.

About 350 delegates attended the conference which was organised by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) in collaboration with the governments of Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. During the two-day conference, six technical sessions were held on wide ranging issues, including rejuvenation of rivers Cauvery and Jhelum, reducing water consumption in agriculture and urban flooding, an official spokesman said.

Several interactive sessions were held in every module to provide participants an opportunity to attain a better understanding of various topics covered in the programme, he said. He said in the conference, the governments of Tamil Nadu and the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh resolved to collaborate to promote unity in diversity envisaged under the 'Ek Bharat - Shreshtha Bharat' programme.

It resolved to make concerted efforts to resolve mutually concerning issues in the areas of 'Jal Shakti' and disaster management through improved monitoring and a deep and structured engagement between the paired governments, and hold regional conferences throughout the year, alternatively, he said. The first of these conferences would be convened in Chennai in 2020 by the DARPG, where officials from the Union territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh will present the progress registered and achievements made in the areas of water conservation and disaster management, share technical expertise in the areas of water harvesting and preventing urban flooding and rejuvenation of rivers, among other issues, the spokesman said.

The valedictory session of the conference was co-chaired by advisors to the lieutenant governor K K Sharma and Farooq Khan, who released the 'Sahyog-Sankalp' (Cooperation-Declaration) resolution in the presence of Additional Secretary, DARPG, V Srinivas, Deputy Secretary, DARPG, Renu Arora and Secretary, Disaster Management, Government of Jammu and Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole. Advisor Sharma said the conference will help in sharing technical expertise between the two participating regions which will eventually help in developing the infrastructure regarding disaster response mechanism in the Union Territory of J&K.

He asserted that lot of good practices are being adopted by Tamil Nadu in various fields apart from disaster management which need to be replicated and adopted for overall development of the Union Territory. Advisor Khan stressed upon the importance of sharing real time information during disasters so that loss of property could be minimized besides saving precious human lives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo outshines Song Joong-Ki in career, Is Park Bo-gum responsible for their split?

Researchers use largest radar in Antarctica for first measures of Earth's ionosphere

Study creates bacteria that consume carbon dioxide for growth

New rodent fossil reveals how middle ear may have evolved: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

King, queen of Sweden to arrive in Delhi on Monday for five-day India visit

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden will arrive in Delhi on Monday on a five-day visit to India, the Ministry of External Affairs said. According to a revised advisory issued by the MEA on Sunday, the royal couple is slated to a...

BJP issues show cause notice to its MLA over derogatory statements

The Bharatiya Janata Party BJP has issued a show cause notice to its MLA from Loni in Ghaziabad, Nand Kishor Gurjar, for allegedly making derogatory statements against a community.In a statement issued her on Sunday, state BJP media co-inch...

One dies in celebratory firing at wedding in UP

One man lost his life and another sustained injuries in celebratory firing which took place during a wedding in Jasrana area here, police said on Sunday. Superintendent of Police Rural Rajesh Kumar said that the incident took place at the w...

Venetians shun referendum on split from mainland sister city

Venetians gave the cold shoulder to the fifth vote in 40 years to break away from sister city Mestre on the Italian mainland, with little expectation of a parting of the ways. By midday only 7.2 of 206,553 potential voters had showed up at ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019