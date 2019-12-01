International Development News
Delhi's law and order situation grave, urge HM to take stringent steps: Kejriwal

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 01-12-2019 20:34 IST
  • Created: 01-12-2019 20:29 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Terming the law and order situation in Delhi "grave", Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to Home Minister Amit Shah to take stringent steps to streamline the security arrangements in the national capital. Speaking on the sidelines of a public rally at Taimur Nagar in Okhla, Kejriwal told reporters that the city's law and order situation is "poor" and "grave" and the Delhi government is doing whatever it can to improve it.

"We have installed CCTV cameras and are installing street lights in the city. I appeal to the Union home minister to take stringent steps to streamline the security arrangements in Delhi," he said. Kejriwal said that he considers himself the elder son of every family of Delhi, and so it is his responsibility to provide a comfortable life to the people.

"You can come to me for any help without any hesitation, and I will help you in whatever capacity I can, as an individual, as a human and as the chief minister of Delhi," he said. He also paid condolences to the family of Rupesh Gurjar who was allegedly killed by a local drug mafia a year ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

