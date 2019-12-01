Ghaziabad: Man who killed constable in 2007 held after gunfight with police

A man, who allegedly killed a police constable in 2007, has been arrested after a gunfight here, officials said on Sunday. Nitoo was wanted in half a dozen cases of heinous crimes and carried a reward of Rs 25,000 on the information leading to his arrest. One country-made pistol, two live cartridges, and a stolen motorcycle were recovered from his possession, police said.

The exchange of gunfire took place between a team of Kavi Nagar police station and two bike-borne men during which one of the suspects was shot in the leg while his accomplice fled under the cover of darkness, Deputy Superintendent of Police Atish Kumar said. Kumar said police were informed about the suspects approaching Kavi Nagar police station area via Diamond flyover. One of them had killed a constable Ikrar Ali in 2007, the DSP said.

The police team signalled the motorcyclist to stop. He, instead, sped away towards the Raj Nagar District Centre Commercial area only to be encircled by police on a service road behind a mall. The suspects fired at the police team and one of them, identified as Nitoo, was shot in the leg in the retaliatory action, police said, adding his accomplice managed to escape.

Nitoo was nabbed and rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, DSP Kumar said.

