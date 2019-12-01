Mumbai: Jobless youth held for stalking teen collegian

A 20-year-old jobless man was arrested for allegedly stalking a teenage collegian in Tilak Nagar area in the metropolis, police said on Sunday. Irfan Rashid Sayed (20) used to follow the 18-year-old girl when she went to college as well as for tuitions in the evening, an official said.

"He managed to get the girl's number and would send her messages. On Saturday Irfan messaged from an unknown number, sent the girl a video of hers, and requested for a meeting," he said. "After finding out from the display picture along with the number that it was Irfan, the girl met him at Chembur and asked him to desist or face police action. The accused assaulted her and fled. He was arrested later," the Tilak Nagar police station official said.

He has been charged with stalking, assault and sexual harassment, the official added..

