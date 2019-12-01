International Development News
Development News Edition

Tgana CM Rao orders setting up fast track court to try vet

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 01-12-2019 20:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-12-2019 20:51 IST
Tgana CM Rao orders setting up fast track court to try vet

Breaking his silence over the brutal rape and murder of a woman veterinarian near here, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday ordered setting up of a fast track court for expeditious trial in the case and assured all necessary help to her family. In his first public statement since the incident, Rao also described the rape and murder of the 25-year old woman by four men as 'ghastly' and expressed his deep anguish.

ChiefMinister K Chandrasekhar Rao has instructed the officials that the accused in the ghastly murder should be tried on fast track and the culprits should be given stringent punishment. The CM also decided to set up a fast track court to deal with the case, a release from his office said. Rao, who faced flak for his silence on the shocking incident,asked the officials to take measures toset up a fast track court to deal with the case, it said.

The release pointed to the verdict in the rape and murder of a minor girl in Warrangal given within 56 days of the crime due to the setting up of a fast track court for the case. Rao felt that the verdict should come quickly in the veterinarian case as well, it said.

The chief minister said the government would extend all necessary help to the family of the veterinarian, whose killing has triggered an outrage. Rao, who expressed his anguish over the incident, was upset that that the perpetrators of such heinous crimes are living amidst us, it said.

The opposition Congress, BJP, Left and other parties have earlier attacked Rao for not reacting to the incident. As the entire nation is shocked and outraged over the brutal murder in Telangana, CM KCR today was attending weddings and giving photo ops. Its more than 48 hours since this incident came to light, and the Chief Minister is still to make any official statement, state BJP said earlier on Sunday..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo outshines Song Joong-Ki in career, Is Park Bo-gum responsible for their split?

Researchers use largest radar in Antarctica for first measures of Earth's ionosphere

Study creates bacteria that consume carbon dioxide for growth

New rodent fossil reveals how middle ear may have evolved: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Venetians shun referendum on split from mainland sister city

Venetians gave the cold shoulder to the fifth vote in 40 years to break away from sister city Mestre on the Italian mainland, with little expectation of a parting of the ways. By midday only 7.2 of 206,553 potential voters had showed up at ...

Comoros seeks $4.6 in investment to climb out of poverty

Comoros President Azali Assoumani said he is looking to raise 4.2 billion euros 4.63 billion at an investment conference this week as he seeks to consolidate political stability and improve the economy ahead of elections next year.The India...

Ronaldo rescues a point as Juve slip at home to Sassuolo

Milan, Dec 1 AFP Cristiano Ronaldo rescued a 2-2 draw for Juventus at home against Sassuolo on Sunday but the result left the way open for Inter Milan to take top spot in Serie A. We didnt use our heads, lamented Juventus boss Maurizio Sarr...

Nearly 70 dead in Syria regime clashes with Idlib militants

Two days of clashes between regime forces and armed groups in Syrias last major opposition bastion have killed nearly 70 on both sides, undermining a months-long ceasefire agreement, a war monitor said Sunday. The battles in the northwester...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019