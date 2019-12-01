International Development News
SNC military photo awards presented in Kochi

  • Updated: 01-12-2019 21:19 IST
The 10th Southern Naval Command Military Photography Exhibition awards were presented at a ceremony held here on Sunday. Arul Horizon, Photographer of Indian Express Daily in Pune won the SNC Military photo award, carrying a cash award of Rs 15,000, a Defence release said.

All prize winners also received mementos and citations. Vice Admiral AK Chawla, the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Naval Command gave away the awards.

The Military Photo Exhibition showcased a total of 96 creative and visually stunning military-themed photographs, taken by leading photojournalists from media houses across the country. The exhibition was held at Centre Square Mall, Ernakulam between November 29 Nov and December 01 and saw a record number of visitors admiring the photographs..

