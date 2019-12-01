International Development News
Three minors killed in road accident in Delhi

Three minors, who were speeding on a scooter without wearing helmets, were killed when their two-wheeler rammed into a pole near Delhi Gate area here, police said on Sunday. The deceased, identified as Mohammad Saad (14), Osama Malik (17) and Hamza Malik (15), all stayed near Turkman Gate with their families. Hamza and Saad were cousins and were studying at a private school in Nizamuddin while their friend Osama was studying at a madrassa near Delhi Gate.

The boys had come from a wedding function near Turkman Gate. According to police, the three juveniles were not wearing helmets and riding the scooter at high speed when the accident took place on Saturday night.

The two-wheeler first hit the pavement and then hit the pole. All three persons sustained head injuries and were declared brought dead when taken to a nearby hospital, a senior police officer said.

The impact of the accident was such that their scooter was flung at least 25 ft away from the accident spot while they were found near the pole, he said. "We received information about the fatal incident around 11:34 pm from a bystander. The PCR reached the spot within four minutes, the injured had been rushed to the LNJP Hospital by the bystanders," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa.

A case has also been registered in this regard, he said. A Forensic Science Lab team from Rohini collected blood samples from the pole and road, he added.

The police suspect that the vehicle was being driven by Hamza. The scooter is registered in the name of Adil Malik, who is Hamza's grandfather. The families alleged that the boys were chased by a police van because they didn't have helmets and licence.

However, police denied the allegations levelled by the families and said they have checked the CCTV footage from the area and didn’t find any police vehicle. The FSL team also probed the matter and said the scooter wasn't hit by any other vehicle. Mohammad Javed (44), Hamza's father said they were at a wedding function when Hamza came to them and said that he wanted to go out with his friends. He left the function at around 10:45 pm and said that he would be back within half an hour.

"When I called him at 11:30 pm, he didn't attend my call. I was worried and called up Saad, whose phone was switched off. Later, around midnight, I received a call about the incident and rushed to the hospital, he said.

