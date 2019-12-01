Flood alert to residents on banks of Sankarabarani river

A flood alert to villagers on the banks of the Sankarabarani river in Puducherry was sounded by the revenue and disaster management on Sunday as the water was to be released from Veedur dam, 50 km from here. The alert comes in the wake of the decision of the Tamil Nadu government to release water from the dam in Villupuram district located in neighboring Tamil Nadu on Monday.

Against the full capacity of 32 feet, the present water level in the dam has reached 30.8 feet after heavy rains and the water would be released at 4 am on December 2 (Monday). Therefore, all the villagers and farmers living on the banks of the Sankarabarani river in Puducherry have been asked to move to safer places, a press release said.

Meanwhile, Puducherry Revenue Minister M O H F Shah Jahan visited the rain-hit villages in the union territory. MLAs and officials of the Revenue Department accompanied the Minister.

Shah Jahan said control rooms with phone numbers 1070 and 1077 have been opened for people in distress to seek help from the departments. Bahoor and Oussudu lakes in the union territory have also been receiving copious water following heavy rains since Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)