Boy commits suicide in Shimla

Shimla, Dec 1 (PTI)A 13-year-old boy hanged himself at his house here on Sunday, police said. He was a student of class 9 in a local school, Shimla Superintendent of Police Omapati Jamwal said.

His elder sister was also at their house when the incident took place in Khalini area, the SP said. Later, the family members and their landlord took him to IGMC hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

No suicide note was recovered from the spot, the SP added. The reason why he took the extreme step is yet not known, police said.

Inquest proceedings have been initiated under section 174 (unnatural death) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), the SP said. He said the post-mortem will be conducted at the IGMC on Monday.

