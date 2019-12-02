International Development News
Development News Edition

Delhi air quality remains in 'poor' category, AQI likely to deteriorate tomorrow

The air quality in Delhi remained in the 'poor' category on Monday morning, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) likely to deteriorate marginally tomorrow, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 10:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 10:56 IST
Delhi air quality remains in 'poor' category, AQI likely to deteriorate tomorrow
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The air quality in Delhi remained in the 'poor' category on Monday morning, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) likely to deteriorate marginally tomorrow, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). The overall AQI of the national capital was 266, in the 'Poor' category at 9:00 am on Monday, said SAFAR.

"The overall Delhi Air Quality Index (AQI) is back in the poor category on Monday. The impact of moist air due to rain is diminishing now. The SAFAR model forecast suggests AQI is likely to deteriorate marginally to the higher end of poor category for tomorrow," said SAFAR in its trending summary. Further deterioration to the 'Very Poor' category is forecast for December 3. Since fire count is low, no significant stubble impact is expecting in Delhi tomorrow, the agency said.

In Chandani Chowk, the major pollutant PM 2.5 was at 343 in the 'Very Poor' category whereas in Noida it was s at 227 in the 'Poor' category. An AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 is marked as 'severe'. An AQI above 500 falls in the 'severe plus' category.

PM 2.5 was recorded at 206 in the 'Poor' category and PM 10 at 192 in the 'Moderate' category at Lodhi Road area earlier today, according to the Air Quality Index (AQI) data. After a brief respite from the toxic air, the air quality of Delhi again plunged into 'poor' category on Sunday morning making it difficult for locals to move outdoors.

The maximum and minimum temperatures in the national capital are expected to hover around 23.4 degrees Celcius and 8.0 degrees Celcius, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

SC to hear on Dec 5 DMK's plea against EC decision to hold TN rural polls sans legal formalities

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear on Thursday a fresh plea of the DMK seeking a direction to the Election Commission to complete formalities such as delimitation of constituencies and reservation aspects before going ahead with the...

Texans end run of futility against Patriots

Deshaun Watson passed for three touchdowns and added a receiving touchdown as the host Houston Texans defeated the New England Patriots 28-22 on Sunday. The Texans 8-4 maintained their one-game lead in the AFC South with their first victory...

King, Queen of Sweden arrive in Delhi on five-day India visit, meet EAM Jaishankar

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden arrived here on Monday on a five-day India visit aimed at strengthening bilateral ties. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on the King and Queen after their arrival and held discuss...

'Will & Grace' actor Shelley Morrison dies at 83

Actor Shelley Morrison, best known for playing Karen Walkers maid Rosario Salazar on Will Grace, has died. She was 83. Morrison died at Cedars Sinai Medical Center from heart failure, her husband, filmmaker Walter Dominguez, said in a stat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019