TN: 15 dead after wall collapses in Mettupalayam

At least 15 people died after a compound wall collapsed and damaged three houses in Nadoor Kannappan Layout in Mettupalayam on Monday morning following heavy rain in the region. The rescue operation is currently underway. Among those dead are two children.

Tamil Nadu government has announced compensation of Rs 4 lakhs each to families of those who have lost their lives. More details are currently awaited. (ANI)

