Woman killed by in-laws over dowry demands

A woman was allegedly killed by her in-laws over dowry demands in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday.

According to a complaint lodged by the father of the victim, she was being harassed by her husband and in-laws since she got married three months ago, they said.

The woman was found hanging from the ceiling of her room in her in-laws' house, Subhash Singh Rathor, the station house officer of Thana Bhaean police station, said.

