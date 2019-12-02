International Development News
Leh freezes at minus 14.4 as cold intensifies in J-K, Ladakh

Leh continued to remain the coldest place in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh at minus 14.4 degrees Celsius on Monday as cold further tightened its grip in the two union territories. Srinagar recorded the coldest night of the season at minus 2.5 degrees Celsius, 1.6 degrees below the season's average, the meteorological department said.

The famous ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir, which experienced several feet of snowfall on various occasions last month, was the coldest place in the valley with a low of minus 7.0 degrees Celsius. However, the sun shone bright this morning in both Kashmir and Jammu regions.

The minimum temperature in the snow-bound Pahalgam hill resort in south Kashmir improved by nearly 1 degree to settle at minus 5.8 degrees Celsius while Kupwara township of north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 3.7 degrees Celsius. The mercury in Jammu dropped to 8.0 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.

Katra, which serves as the base camp for the pilgrims visiting Vaishno Devi Shrine in Reasi district of Jammu region, recorded a low of 7.0 degrees Celsius.

