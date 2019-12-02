International Development News
UP: Mainpuri SP removed, three-member SIT formed to investigate death of Navodaya student

The Superintendent of Police of Mainpuri Ajay Shankar Rai on Sunday was removed from his post by the state government and a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to probe into the death of a girl student of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya here.

  Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh)
  Updated: 02-12-2019 12:47 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Superintendent of Police of Mainpuri Ajay Shankar Rai on Sunday was removed from his post by the state government and a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to probe into the death of a girl student of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya here. The state government has also directed departmental action against Rai for not taking appropriate steps in connection with the case.

Shamli SP Ajay Kumar has been transferred to Mainpuri. The three-member SIT will conduct its investigation under the presidentship of Mohit Agarwal, IG, Kanpur range.

The state government had recommended CBI enquiry in the case on September 27 but the CBI has not taken any decision on it. A reminder will be sent by the government on the same issue for CBI enquiry. In a case reported on September 16, the victim, a student of Class XI, allegedly committed suicide in the hostel and left a note claiming that she was being harassed by fellow hostel mates.

The father of the girl had lodged a complaint against the principal, hostel warden and a boy after which the police registered a case of murder and rape under the POCSO Act. Police in their preliminary investigation found that three years ago a student accused her of stealing snacks. After which, at the behest of the hostel warden, about 48 students slapped her one by one to teach her a lesson.

Following this incident, the victim was being harassed every day. A complaint was also made with the school administration. The family also claimed the girl died after being brutally attacked as some injury marks were found on her body. (ANI)

